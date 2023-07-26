ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula believes the building of Nelson Mandela statues would disappoint the South African hero

The SG criticised impoverished municipalities for dropping millions on the statutes instead of prioritising service deliver

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane also took aim at the government for using Madiba's legacy superficially

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has taken exception to municipalities spending millions putting up statues of Nelson Mandela in poor communities.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has criticised municipalities for spending millions on erecting statues of Nelson Mandela. Image: Jaco Marais/Getty Images & @ZweSibiya/Twitter

Mbalula said the Madiba would be turning in his grave if he knew the millions that have been spent on statutes and not service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveils new Madiba statue in Mthatha

The ANC secretary-general's comments follow the unveiling of two Mandela statutes in Mthatha as part of an International Mandela Day celebration headed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mbalula said putting up the statues, which cost R3 million, was embarrassing and wrong when the communities are suffering under extreme poverty and service delivery, TimesLIVE reported.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane takes aim at newly erected Nelson Mandela statues

The newly erected statues garnered criticism from various sectors of society. Build One SA (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane was also particularly vocal on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Maimane said while Mandela is an important part of South Africa's history and fight for democracy, the country doesn't need more statues.

Instead, the BOSA leader suggested that government should uphold Mandela's legacy by building and thinking about economic reconciliation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Madiba’s peacemaking legacy as Mzansi celebrates Nelson Mandela Day

Earlier, Briefly News reported that as the entire country celebrated former president and struggle hero Nelson Mandela, President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated his weekly newsletter to the anti-apartheid stalwart.

Paying tribute to Mandela's efforts as a peacemaker worldwide, Ramaphosa called on South Africans to embody Madiba's legacy and promote peace on the continent.

This comes as the world celebrates International Nelson Mandela Day on Tuesday, 18 July. In the newsletter, Ramaphosa wrote that peace and fellowship of humankind were the ideals that Mandela staked his life on, adding that the ideal was as relevant today as they were when Madiba was a statesman.

