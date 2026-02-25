The Economic Freedom Fighters have cautioned Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana against any tax increases

The party’s spokesperson, Thembi Msane, spoke outside of Parliament in the build-up to the budget speech on 25 February 2026

Msane weighed in on the party’s expectations for the budget and what it wants to hear from Godongwana

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) National Spokesperson Thembi Msane warned Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana against making unexpected changes as he is set to deliver his budget speech in Parliament on 25 February 2026.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika outside of Parliament, Msane said it would be a very stupid move if Godongwana revisited the VAT increase, as it caused instability last year. She referred to the overwhelming rejection of Godongwana’s proposed VAT increase in 2025, which resulted in him scrapping the proposed VAT increase. She said the party expected to see the adjustment of the tax bracket.

What the EFF expects from Godongwana’s budget speech

Msane said that the current tax brackets for ordinary South Africans are not in line with the inflation rate. The Red Berets spokesperson remarked that the EFF gave him a few options. These include taxing the rich and taxing Apartheid beneficiaries. She also called for more money for infrastructure capacity.

“We have land lying fallow, which is not taxed. We don’t even know where the owners are. So, go for the rich and those who are beneficiaries of Apartheid to benefit the poor,” she said.

Msane added that nothing will increase the revenue more than ensuring South Africans are unemployed. She spoke as the unemployment rate recently dropped to 31.4%. Msane said the middle class cannot be taxed any further, as they are already close to being poor. She clarified that taxing the rich must target big businesses and wealthy individuals in South Africa.

“The middle class is barely affording, just like the poor cannot afford life,” she said.

Msane observed that the party was waiting to hear from the Minister to see if anything is different. She took a swipe at Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s State of the Province Address and said it was nothing worth listening to.

View the interview on X here:

