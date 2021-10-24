Shooting spree in Kagiso leaves 6 dead and 3 wounded, wedding celebration nearby

A lone gunman entered a home in Kagiso and started shooting, killing six people

A further three people were injured in the attack, the gunman left the home and randomly shot at people

A wedding was being held nearby in the street when the violence unfolded on Saturday night

KAGISO - Six people have been killed and a further three wounded in a shooting spree. A lone gunman entered a house in Kagiso and started shooting on Saturday night.

The homeowner and others were caught in the hail of bullets. When the shooter left he randomly shot at people in the street.

The reason for the shooting has not been established and the lone gunman is still at large. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

SABC News reported that near to where the violence was taking place, a wedding ceremony was being held.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that the reason for the shooting is not yet known but the police are investigating the charges of murder and attempted murder according to News24.

The police are hunting for the shooter.

