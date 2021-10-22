Actor Alec Baldwin shot a woman while filming the movie Rust with a prop gun that was not meant to do damage

The fatal shooting, currently under investigation, happened after the prop gun reportedly misfired

Brandon Lee, the son of movie legend Bruce Lee, similarly died in 1993, a freak accident no one thought they would see happen again

A woman has passed away and a man is left injured after movie star Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during filming.

Alec Baldwin fatally shot a woman after a prop gun misfired on set. Photo: Mark Sagliocco.

The actor discharged the prop gun on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

The woman, identified as Halyna Hutchins, was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries. The injured man, movie director Joel Souza, is currently receiving medical attention in hospital, reported BBC News.

In a statement to AP News, the actor's spokesperson said that the prop gun, loaded with blanks, misfired, resulting in the accident.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office stated that Baldwin voluntarily availed himself for questioning.

“Detectives are investigating how [the prop firearm] was used and what type of projectile was discharged. This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the police stated in a statement on Thursday, 21 October.

The movie’s production has been halted.

Bruce Lee’s son

In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of movie legend Bruce Lee, died similarly. While shooting The Crow, Brandon was shot in the abdomen by an actor who thought the gun he was using was loaded with blanks.

Following the Baldwin incident, Brandon’s sister Shannon Lee tweeted:

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust'. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

