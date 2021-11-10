DRC to Cease Exporting Raw Minerals to Overseas Countries, Social Media Divided

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reportedly decided to stop exporting its minerals overseas

However, the DRC has always exported its minerals to other countries, which, in turn, produce finished goods

Many were divided on the DRC's stance, with some saying other African nations should follow suit

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after information surfaced positing that the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will cease exporting natural resources to overseas markets.

African countries, including South Africa, have been known to export large quantities of raw minerals, which are in turn, made into finished goods in Europe and North America, among others.

DRC has reportedly decided it will no longer export its minerals. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The long-standing argument used to justify this process has been the ineffectiveness or lack of skilled labour on the part of African countries to exploit the natural resources which are available in abundance.

The @Africa_Archives Twitter page claimed the DRC has decided to process its own resources and no longer turn to overseas markets to do so on the country's behalf.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"The Democratic Republic of Congo will no longer allow the country's minerals to be processed outside Africa," the tweet read.

Undoubtedly, the post caused a frenzy on the social networking site, seeing throngs of Twitter users adding their voice to the debate.

Debate dominated by opposing views

There were plenty of polarising views to the report, and Briefly News takes a look at the commentary below.

@PeterDermauw wrote:

"Promises promises. What about the wildlife and the trees etc when is the DRC going to put a stop to the killing and destruction? Not forgetting the killing and destruction of humans and their property."

@IDRISSAHMED said:

"Which led the rebels to increase their attacks against government troops and civilians, the west started playing the old card of arming rebels and militias to destabilize countries that don't submit."

@Tk_Dlams added:

"This is very progressive but ke the West will not allow this."

5 Natural resources in South Africa that the world cannot do without

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the main resources in South Africa include different varieties of minerals, arable land, forests, and breath-taking scenery.

Similar to many other countries in the continent, these resources are not fully exploited. Some reports indicate that some of the natural resources are yet to be discovered.

There is limitless potential for the use of these natural resources in the country. In addition to the fantastic geography that attracts tourists, what natural resources are available in abundance?

Well, South Africa's minerals are among the naturally occurring resources that the world simply cannot do without.

Source: Briefly.co.za