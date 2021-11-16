Embattled power utility Eskom has announced it may need to implement load shedding at short notice

The national power supplier said the system was severely constrained due to the failure of five of its generating units

Eskom appealed to the public to help avoid load shedding by reducing electricity consumption

JOHANNESBURG - In its latest notice to the public, Eskom warned that load-shedding is likely to be implemented at short notice after experiencing breakdowns in five of its units on Tuesday.

The embattled national power supplier said the system was severely constrained, resulting in needing to implement outages should there be any further breakdowns.

"With no load shedding currently implemented, Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of power as the supply is [currently] severely compromised," Eskom said in a statement.

“Generation units at several power stations have failed throughout the day, with three breaking down all in the space of two hours.

"Load shedding would need to be implemented at very short notice in the event of a further loss of generation capacity,” the statement added.

Seven power stations in all affected

News24 reported that a unit apiece has been lost at Kusile and Majuba power stations to repair boiler tube leaks.

Further, units tripped at Kriel, Majuba, and Matimba power stations, while the return to service of a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka was delayed.

TimesLIVE reported that total breakdowns have increased to 16 822MW while planned maintenance is 4 888MW of capacity.

"We appeal to citizens to help us avoid load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off non-essential items," Eskom added.

“We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.”

