The Health Department's Vooma Voucher programme has been extended to first-time vaccine recipients over 50 years old

Vooma Vouchers are worth R100 and can be redeemed for groceries, electricity, or airtime at Shoprite, Checkers, and USave stores

As South Africa's Covid-19 figures rise, the Health Department hopes that this initiative will incentivise people in the over 50 age group to get vaccinated

The Health Department previously launched Vooma Vouchers, which were given to people 60 years and older who received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. These vouchers will be extended from Thursday to those over 50 in a drive to achieve South Africa's vaccination goals.

Vooma Vouchers can be redeemed at any Shoprite, Checkers, or USave store and can be used to buy groceries, airtime, or electricity. The vouchers are valued at R100 each and may not be exchanged for cash.

The previous Vooma Voucher roll-out for over 60-year-olds resulted in a dramatic increase in people in that age group getting vaccinated. The over 60-year-old age group are at a higher risk of experiencing severe Covid-19 cases, which makes vaccination important, Times Live reports.

South Africa's Covid-19 figures and vaccination rates

According to SABC News, South Africa's total Covid-19 infection figure is 2 927 499, following 585 new cases. These figures represent cases that were confirmed by 19 032 662 laboratory tests and do not necessarily reflect the total number of cases as many people do not get tested.

As has been the trend lately, Gauteng has the majority of new Covid-19 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal. The death toll has reached 89 555 after 40 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed.

27.8% of South Africans have received one dose of the vaccine and 23% are fully vaccinated. The Health Department hopes that the Vooma Vouchers will incentivise people over 50 who have not received the vaccine to do so, as this could lower hospitalisation figures.

Reactions to Vooma Vouchers

@MPapathabi said:

"R100 grocery voucher ? Let me think what you can actually buy with R100 perhaps bread and milk? That is NOT groceries."

@1alliteration asked:

"A pandemic SO deadly that you have to bribe people to get a jab?"

@MrsGonzales20 shared:

"Bribing poor people in desperate times is a criminal act. Shameful!"

@thembelihleqwab asked:

"R100 is a grocery voucher guys?"

