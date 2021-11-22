An alleged terrorist attack in Jerusalem in Israel has led to the death of a South African man named Eliyahu David Kay

Kay was on his way to pray when he was shot by a gunman believed to be a member of the Palestinian group called Hamas

Many people took social media to share their messages of condolences while others demand the gunman be arrested

JERUSALEM - A South African man named Eliyahu David Kay was unfortunately killed in Jerusalem, Israel in what is believed to have been a terrorist attack.

Kay's death was confirmed by the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) over the weekend, stating that Kay had been shot and killed by a Palestinian gunman.

A South African man named Eliyahu David Kay was killed by an alleged Hamas member on his way to pray in Israel. Images: @marilynnefriedm & @RoleMarks

According to TimesLIVE, Kay was making his way to the Western Wal to pray when he was attacked. He was living in the city and worked as a tour guide. Kay was 26 years old.

Three other people were left injured and a police officer was killed in the alleged terrorist attack, which was carried out by terrorist group Hamas. The recent attack is the second incident to take place in a short space of four days.

Kay's fiancée speaks out about her loss

Kay's fiancée Jen Schiff says he was a respectful person who treated people with love. Schiff added that it was significant for people to know that Kay loved Israel, according to a report by News24.

South Africans share their condolences

Taking to social media, many people expressed their sadness about Kay's death in an alleged terror attack. Others shared their thoughts about the attack itself. Here are some of their comments:

@Acolitus said:

"Can this act ever be justified as a fight for freedom???? The same compared to the ANC 's bombing of innocent civilians in clubs and Church Street PTA in the late 80s!! Terror is terror and not justified killing innocent people, ever!"

@IndiaIsraelConf said:

"May his memory be a blessing. Om Shanti."

@KaybeeCaps said:

"May his soul rest in peace. If Hamas has fired over 20000 rockets to Israel, how many bombs did Israel drop in Palestine? In the past 15 years."

@Chez_Em said:

"Who is the gunman? What is his name? Where is he now?"

@Keithdavidharri said:

"Beyond grief. This young man was the grandson of our much loved and respected Rabbi. Just brings #Antisemitism a whole lot closer. May his memory be a blessing to his family and us all."

@pofwisdom said:

"May his memory be for a blessing, and may the family be comforted among the many mourners of Tzion and Yerushalayim. Just two weeks ago they shared in a family Simcha, a wedding of his brother. Today they share in sorrow..."

