Thuli Madonsela led a 16km walk to help raise money for student debt at Stellenbosch University

Madonsela joined the initiative to help those students who are not poor enough to receive government support

The Social Justice Walk was conceived last year after students were prevented from registering due to unpaid fees

STELLENBOSH - Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has led a walk to raise money to help cover student debt. The initiative is called the Social Justice Walk.

These students are considered too "rich" to receive financial support from the government but are actually too "poor" to actually afford to study.

Madonsela led a 16km walk that stopped at Stellenbosch University's law faculty to sing the national anthem and raise awareness.

Thuli Madonsela hit the road to raise funds for student debt. Photo credit: @ThuliMadonsela3

Source: Twitter

The students who are at the heart of the walk are from all different racial backgrounds and some are even from Zimbabwe according to SABC News.

The Social Justice Walk was conceived last year when students were unable to register for university due to unpaid fees. Madonsela, who is currently a professor at the university, was accompanied by about 40 other people.

IOL reported that the walk started at the Rhenish Church and was completed at Die Werf in Pniel.

