The United Kingdom has eased its travel restrictions on South Africa, following a travel ban they placed on several southern African countries last week

Travellers to the United Kingdom will have to go into a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine upon arrival

Due to the high cost of the quarantine, economic relief is available for those who cannot afford the expense

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

RUSTENBURG - The travel restrictions placed on South Africa by the United Kingdom (UK) have been eased. UK residence holders who have been in South Africa in the last 14 days can travel to the UK but will have to complete a two-week mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for British Airways, said that the airline will resume direct flights between South Africa and the UK on Wednesday 1 December 2021 with a daily flight to OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport respectively.

According to IOL, the mandatory quarantine must be completed in a hotel approved by the government and residence holders may not quarantine in their UK homes.

British Airways will resume daily flights between South Africa and the UK. Image: Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Travellers who can't afford quarantine are supported

The mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine upon arrival in the UK can cost up to R50 000 per person, which is unaffordable for some travellers. However, there is a so-called "hardship agreement" offered to those who need part or all of their quarantine costs covered.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

People who apply for this concession will have to prove that they can either not pay at all for the quarantine or that they will be severely impacted financially they are forced to pay the quarantine fees, Business Insider reports.

A second condition for the funding is that those who apply must be undertaking essential travel and not be travelling to the UK for leisure or holiday purposes. Valid reasons include returning to an educational institution or place of work, emergency medical care, or visiting a terminal or seriously ill close family member in the hospital.

Ramaphosa praised by tourism sector for calling out travel bans

Earlier Briefly News reported that during his address to the nation last night (28 Nov), President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted two topics; namely the importance of getting vaccinated and criticism of countries who placed travel bans on southern African countries, including South Africa, shortly after the Omicron variant was discovered.

Both of these points caused the South African tourism sector to praise President Ramaphosa for his strong approach and for allowing tourism to carry on its operations over the festive season. The travel industry is hoping to recover the revenue it lost during previous lockdowns.

The continuation of inter-provincial travel as well as Ramaphosa's announcement that vaccines would be compulsory at certain places and situations will allow the tourism sector to get the economic boost it needs over the festive period.

Source: Briefly.co.za