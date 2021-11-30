The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has reported that unvaccinated people are more likely to be hospitalised due to the Omicron variant

Omicron reportedly affects younger people more and is highly transmissible, but vaccinated people apparently experience milder symptoms

Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of recorded infections, with its capital city, Tshwane, being responsible for the majority thereof

TSHWANE - Dr Waasila Jassat from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) briefed the Department of Health yesterday (29 November). During this briefing, she said that most patients hospitalised due to the Omicron variant are unvaccinated.

The variant has so far presented itself as highly transmissible, but vaccinated people have reported milder symptoms than those who are not.

Dr Michelle Groome, the NICD's public health surveillance head, reports that new cases amount to just below 2 000 daily with 80% of cases being reported in Gauteng, particularly in younger people, Sunday Times writes.

Tshwane leads Covid-19 case figures

According to News24, half of South Africa's latest Covid-19 cases were reported in Tshwane, as Gauteng retains its lead as the province with the most infections. On Sunday (28 November), 2 858 new Covid-19 infections were reported, 1 387 of which were recorded in Tshwane.

Yesterday (29 Nov) Gauteng reported 12312 new Covid-19 cases, 6 697 of which were recorded in the province's capital city. This is partially due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in Tshwane University of Technology students.

Randall Williams, the newly elected mayor of Tshwane, noted that the increase in reported infections in the metro is alarming and "a significant change" since last week's much lower infection figure.

Reactions to younger people being more vulnerable to Omicron

Gauteng officially hit with 4th wave of the virus

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed that the province had entered the fourth wave of the virus.

Dr Joe Phaahla and Dr Sibongiseni shared the government's plans for the new variant and the fourth wave of the virus.

