Business Unity South Africa's CEO Cas Coovadia has raised concerns about people not having access to vaccines in South Africa

Coovadia believes that turning churches and places of gatherings into vaccination sites so that more people can receive the jab is a good plan

Social media users are not happy with the idea of turning churches into vaccination centres and have asked why businesses can't be turned into vaccine sites instead

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) is once again amplifying the call for all South Africans to receive the Covid19 vaccination.

The organisation's CEO Cas Coovadia says places of gatherings such as churches should become open to the idea of possibly becoming vaccine sites to open access to people who cannot make it to vaccination centres.

Coovadia was speaking in favour of the ongoing Vooma vaccine campaign, which aims to increase vaccination rates, according to SABC News.

“The other thing we have been pushing as a business is some sort of mandatory vaccination. I think one of the issues was vaccines not being brought to the people," said Coovadia.

Busa to seek legal action to mandate SA workers to get the jab

Busa has been calling for mandatory vaccinations for a while now and has even considered taking the legal route to ensure that all South African workers are required to get vaccinated against Covid19, reports TimesLIVE.

The business lobby group has urged trade unions to consider the implications of not mandating employees to get vaccinated. Busa says requiring workers to get vaccinated will not disadvantage them but will protect them.

Take a look at what Facebook users have to say about Busa's call for churches to turn into vaccine sites:

Hleka KaMsushwane KaHleka said:

"For a fee, no pastor will say no."

Khuliso Rasimphi said:

"Why churches? Church is a place of worship and if you need a venue try school, mall, workplace, etc. The desperation is out of hand."

Amanda Opperman said:

"Churches! Talk about the devil being rife in the eyes of this government."

Wiseman Lungelo Nhlabathi said:

"The push for vaccination keeps on getting interesting ."

Mosili Koenane said:

"Why not recommend taverns, pubs, beauty spars? You guys really doing everything to close churches. You will never succeed."

Lynette Spies De Almeida said:

"Don't come with nonsense like this ... do you think mosques will comply? Or Spirit-filled churches?"

Mpho Mamasela said:

"The same churches u didn't want to open, turn schools and tarvens into vaccination sites."

Vaccine mandate for MTN employees amid fears of Omicron variant and 4th wave

Briefly News previously reported that network operator MTN has announced that it has implemented a vaccine mandate for its employees from January 2022.

Unless MTN employees have a valid reason to remain unvaccinated, they must get the jab or risk being fired.

Ralph Mupita, MTN's CEO, said that the decision to institute a company-wide vaccine mandate is rooted in scientific evidence that vaccinated people are protected from hospitalisation, severe symptoms and Covid-related deaths.

