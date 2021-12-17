An 80-year-old pensioner from Polokwane was discharged from Seshego Hospital in Limpopo without being treated

She had an open wound when she was admitted to the hospital, which became infected and infested with maggots while she was in hospital

Her family has called on the doctors to fulfil their promise of performing the surgery she requires and eradicating the maggots

POLOKWANE - Mapula Lekoloane, an 80-year-old pensioner from Polokwane, was discharged from Seshego Hospital in Limpopo with an infected open wound on her toe. Lekoloane was allegedly discharged from the hospital without receiving treatment.

Winnie Lekoloane, a spokesperson for the family, said that Mapula's wound worsened during her stay at the hospital to the point where it is infested with maggots. She had been promised an operation, but this never happened.

According to SABC News, Winnie would like the doctors to assist Mapula by removing the maggots and conducting the necessary surgery as they had promised.

Another case of maltreatment in KZN

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban has also come under fire for releasing a patient with open wounds, The Witness reports. Nomagugu Simelane, the province's Health MEC, has launched an investigation into the case.

Aside from not receiving treatment, the patient was allegedly verbally and physically abused by staff while she was at the hospital. The patient apparently lives in unhygienic conditions, which exposes her to infections that could affect her open wound.

The province's Health Department was sent videos showing the patient's living conditions and the state of her open wound. This caused them to immediately send an ambulance to fetch the woman from her home and bring her to the hospital.

Reactions to hospital incidents

@SS4ZN believes:

"Limpopo is on a roll. High crime rate, increasing hospital admissions in the trauma unit and now this."

@AbbasM58152633 said:

"But they worried about your health and get vaccinated."

Edward Bosch shared:

"This is what happens if you vote for a incompetent party. Unfortunately this is the future of South Africa. Hope the family got the right treatment for the granny. The family must now sue the hospital. Terrible to treat old people like dogs in their final stages of life.'

Angela Bianca Mphana asked

"The family must sue that hospital. How can they treat an elderly person like that? "

Ziyad O Mac Layte said

"Nowadays it's no longer about the job, but rather the money. If you don't have the passion for it quit, there are a lot of people who love what they doing."

