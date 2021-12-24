The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has approved the Johnson and Johnson booster shot

From today, South African adults who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine no more than two months ago can get their booster jab

Dr Joe Phaala has said that vaccines for children younger than 12 years old are still in the trial phase

JOHANNESBURG - Adults who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine no later than two months ago are now eligible for a booster shot. From today (24 December) those who fit in this category can go to vaccination sites to receive their booster jabs.

The J&J booster shot has been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). They have also approved the Pfizer booster vaccine for adults who received their second dose no sooner than six months prior.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, the Health Department's Deputy Director-General. said that the J&J booster shot is available sooner than the Pfizer one because it is a single dose vaccine and therefore requires a boost sooner than Pfizer, SABC News reports.

Vaccines for kids still off the table

Dr Joe Phaala, the Minister of Health, said that South Africa is yet to approve a Covid-19 vaccine for use on children aged 12 and under. Phaala made this statement in response to fears about the Omicron variant's prevalence in this age group and the need for protection.

Trials for vaccines that could potentially be given to this age group are currently underway. The results are expected to be released early next year. Once the results come back then the regulatory approval process can begin, according to IOL.

“Decisions to vaccinate young children in South Africa will require approval by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, and will be guided by recommendations of the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee," Dr Phaala said.

Reactions to J&J booster shot launch

