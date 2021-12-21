Lesotho says all citizens who have been working in neighbouring countries have to get vaccinated before they enter the country

Lesotho becomes one of the many countries across the globe that will make Covid19 vaccinations a requirement to access certain services and jobs

Social media users do not share the same stance as Lesotho's policy, with some people against the small country's decisions

MASERU - Lesotho is now making it mandatory for citizens who have been working in neighbouring countries (such as South Africa) to be vaccinated before they make their way back home for the festive season.

The small country has instructed security forces to ensure that citizens who enter the country are fully inoculated.

Lesotho citizens will have to get the Covid vaccination before returning home for the festive season. Image: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Starting in January 2022, the mountain region country will require all citizens to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to gain access to certain activities, according to Fin24.

Citizens will also be obligated to present their vaccination cards to gain access to the workplace. The announcement was made by the Lesotho Minister of Health Semano Sekatle on Sunday during a television broadcast, reports Bloomberg.

Sekatle also stated that Lesotho has recorded over 25 500 Covid19 cases and the positivity rate jumped by 0.9% in a week and is now sitting at 13%. The small country has only seen 665 Covid19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Social media users express differing views on Lestho's new policy

People on social media are still not on the same page when it comes to mandatory vaccination policies. There is one side that is definitely in favour of vaccines becoming a requirement and others who are completely against such policies.

Briefly News compiled a few reactions from Twitter, take a look below:

@RussellGanesh said:

"That’s the way to go. People are taking advantage by self-isolating. The intention is to rack up free leave."

@kgomotso_Kc said:

"It will end in tears within four months."

@LSMTA2 said:

"You know nothing about Basotho, they won't vaccinate at all if they do not want to.‍"

@bashiersallie said:

"They don’t consult, they don’t leave it to the nation to discuss, they don’t do task teams & they issue decrees in a one-liner, no family meetings. A great model to emulate from the African Diaspora MrPrez @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA"

@czn07 said:

"This is one of the most corrupt places I have ever been to. The way they operate boggles the mind. They're really doing their people a disservice."

Where vaccine mandates could be adopted in SA, lobby groups advise government on policy

Briefly News previously reported that Business for SA (B4SA) is a South African lobby group that has urged President Ramaphosa to make it compulsory for workplaces to allow access for vaccinated people only.

B4SA's suggestion follows the president's announcement on Sunday (28 Nov) night that vaccine mandates will soon be implemented at certain venues and for specific activities, following task team meetings.

According to Daily Maverick, the chair of B4SA, Martin Kingston, has said that while ventilation in transport and public spaces is necessary, the government needs to further protect its citizens from the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Briefly.co.za