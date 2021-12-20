South Africans could soon look forward to a future without a requirement to self-isolate after being in close contact with some who tested positive for Covid19

This comes after the Ministerial Advisory Committee wrote to the health Minister Joe Phaahla to change this regulation as it is no longer necessary

A medical health expert Professor Ramneeek Ahluwalia making people quarantine for 10 days only stalls economic development

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Ramneeek Ahluwalia, a medical expert is in agreement with the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) suggestion to forgo 10-day quarantining and contact tracing for individuals who had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid19.

The committee has established that this requirement is no longer a necessity and should be either paused or stopped completely.

Experts have made the suggestion for quarantining and contact tracing to be scrapped. Image: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

News24 reported that the committee has sent a letter to Minister of Health Joe Phaahla suggesting an immediate end to the self-isolation regulation on Thursday, 16 December.

The committee says there needs to be a change in how the coronavirus is managed because a lot has changed since last year. MAC also added immunity against Covid19 is now at 60-80% due to vaccinations and people getting infected.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ahluwalia agrees with the committee and says there is now both natural immunity and vaccine immunity and therefore these regulations should be amended. The professor t also added that Covid19 symptoms are much milder than they were before, according to SABC News.

Ahluwalia added that people are more infections before they start experiencing any symptoms. He went on to say that the self-isolation recommendation stalls economic activities.

“So it’s not fair to be isolating and business to be kept aloof because people are absolutely going into isolation, otherwise who will produce into our economic conditions,” says Ahluwalia.

South Africans are not happy with the government backpedalling on Covid19 regulations

South Africans on Facebook have shared their thoughts on the recommendation to get rid of some Covid19 regulations. Some feel that the government might change their minds about mask protocols too.

Here are a few comments:

Thoko Nkotha said:

"Changing tunes again? I give them a few months they will change tune about vaccines and masks soon"

Ntate Khoabane said:

"If so Quarantining after being in close contact with those who have a Covid is no longer necessary. Does that mean Vaccinating for Covid is also not Necessary?!"

John Davis said:

"We were at some point looking for herd immunity guess now is the perfect time."

Thapelo El Chappo Ancestry said:

"It's clear now There's no Covid ‍♂️it's just politics."

Here's what people on Twitter had to say:

@SabbyMole23 said:

"Then how do we get covid if that info is unnecessary? Then we wonder why conspiracy theorists are believed."

@calvinramotlou said:

"They don’t care about people’s lives anymore."

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla says stricter lockdown measures will be discussed

Briefly News previously reported that the Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla stated during the briefing that the National Coronavirus Command Councill will have a meeting sometime next week.

They will be looking into whether or not stricter lockdown regulations will be necessary before Christmas by taking the increasing Covid19 infection cases into consideration.

Approval for Johnson&Johnson booster shots to be granted

The South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) is expected to give the go-ahead for the J&J booster shot to be administered in South Africa, according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za