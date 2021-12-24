EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has hailed Cassper Nyovest for recently delivering an exceptional product

In a nod to the rapper after his celebrity boxing fight, Ndlozi alluded that he has revolutionised entertainment

The outspoken politician also lamented that the boxing match did not air on digital satellite TV channel Moja Love

Ndlozi's remarks spurred locals to air numerous misgivings about Cassper and the celebrity boxing fight

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest has been drawing praise far and wide following his "historic" #FameVSClout celebrity boxing match against Slik Talk on Wednesday.

One of the latest to doff their hat off to the entertainer is Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. The outspoken politician has himself on occasion attracted widespread attention for more than just his political know-how, which has seen him dubbed the "The People's Bae" by locals.

Cassper Nyovest's name continues to be on the lips of many. Image: @casspernyovest, Laird Forbes/ Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Striding to his official unverified @MbuyiseniNdlozi handle on Twitter on Thursday night, the politician heaped massive praise on Cassper, describing him as an entertainer par excellence.

Not only that, but Ndlozi lamented that the fight was not aired on South African digital satellite television general entertainment channel Moja Love. He wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I’m a boxing fan *just saying*. @MojaLoveTv should have covered that fight & considered a Strictly Come Boxing show! @casspernyovest will certainly go down in history as the most multifaceted black entertainer of all time."

The remark, undoubtedly, set tongues wagging all across the socials. Among the reactions, locals cited the tasteless light in which the sport was portrayed and fired shots at various role players.

Negativity order of the day

Briefly News takes a look at all the colourful reactions the post received.

@jkllehari_naka wrote:

"That was nowhere near being boxing. What celebrities do, is to drag the sport through the mud."

@MbuyaneNelly said:

"It wasn't a fair fight, not even real boxing. Don't understand why people keep praising bullsh*t. But well done on Cass for bringing back the hype for the sport."

@TshilidziNemuk6 added:

"I think @casspernyovest must try politics. He seemingly has abundant power to change everything he engages in. He's more of a genuine game-changer.#Ndaa!"

Saucy clip savagely adds salt to the wound after Slik Talk's brutal KO

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Slik Talk likely will not hear the end of it on the heels of his utterly shambolic display in the ring against Cassper.

To say the controversial Youtuber was taken to the washers would be an understatement as there was not even so much an attempt by Slik Talk to challenge his more illustrious opponent, despite obvious differences in fitness.

Since then, and almost expectedly, social media has been awash with talk of the two and their one-sided "historic" though highly-entertaining match-up. And of course, Slik bore the brunt of it as locals took the mickey out of him in every brutal way imaginable.

And just as with the fight itself, Briefly News took a tour down the comments to unearth what social media users on Twitter had to say. Locals shared everything from snippets of the fight showing Slik taking the punishment to hilarious memes and audio clips.

Source: Briefly News