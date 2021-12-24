Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has tested positive for the coronavirus and is self-isolating at home

Steve Mabona, the provincial education spokesperson, said Lesufi was getting the necessary medical treatment

Mabona urged people who were in contact with the MEC to be vigilant or take the necessary steps to get tested

JOHANNESBURG - Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi is reportedly among the latest South African politicians to test positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed in an earlier statement that Lesufi is in isolation at home to begin the process of recovery, TimesLIVE reported.

Panyaza Lesufi is in isolation and taking Covid 19 treatment. Image: @Lesufi

He said the MEC was receiving the necessary medical attention to ensure a speedy recovery, adding that those who may have had contact with him should look out for any symptoms.

"The MEC is in isolation and receiving treatment after having tested positive for Covid-19 today (24 December). He was feeling unwell and struggled to breathe on Thursday night, which led him to test for Covid-19, with the result returning positive," said Mabona.

"We'd like to advise those who had been in contact with the MEC before he tested positive to look out for all known Covid-19 symptoms or [better yet] go get tested accordingly."

However, The Citizen reported that the Department of Health has undertaken to stop tracing and quarantining for contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases with immediate effect after receiving recommendations from the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19.

Briefly News understands that under the new revisions confirmed case contacts will not be tested unless they have symptoms. This is irrespective of the risk exposure, other than where said contact shows possible signs of infection.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

Elsewhere, the office of the President announced on Sunday, 12 December, that President Cyril Ramaphosa had tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated in Cape Town per the standard protocols ahead of making a full recovery.

Ramaphosa had reportedly started experiencing symptoms after attending the last apartheid president FW De Klerk's state memorial service in the Mother City a fortnight ago.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele stated that hygiene protocols were followed at the memorial service and everyone in attendance wore face masks and maintained social distancing, according to a News24 report.

Mangosuthu Buthelezi again tests positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

Despite the diagnosis, the 93-year-old was reportedly in good spirits, according to the spokesperson for the family, Bhekuyise Buthelezi, who confirmed that the politician was self-isolating and would do so for the prescribed period

Briefly News previously reported that Buthelezi first contracted coronavirus in August last year before making a full recovery ahead of the municipal elections in November, with his party emerging as a notable force in KwaZulu-Natal.

