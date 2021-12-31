The Hawks in partnership with Crime Intelligence and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted a sting operation

They arrested four people in North West and Gauteng in connection with transitional drug trafficking

The syndicate allegedly operates in South Africa, Mozambique and the United States of America

POTCHEFSTROOM - Yesterday (30 December) the Hawks in partnership with Crime Intelligence and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) conducted a sting operation resulting in four people in North West and Gauteng being arrested for transnational drug trafficking.

In a press statement sent to Briefly News by Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkawalase, a Hawks spokesperson, it is stated that the men who were arrested are between 38 and 54 years old and are accused of being involved in a drug-selling syndicate which operates in South Africa, Mozambique and the US.

The accused are foreign nationals and were arrested in Modderfontein (Gauteng) and Buffelshoek (North West). Hawks have been aware of the group for a while and have been organising the sting to arrest them, News24 reports.

A sting operation in Gauteng and North West revealed R7 million worth of drugs. Image: Hawks

What the sting operation found and consequences for the accused

Hawks reported that they discovered an estimated R7 million worth of crystal meth, weighing 60kg, in the group's possession. This led to their arrest on charges of drug dealing. The drugs which were found are being analysed in laboratories to ascertain their exact content.

The Hawks are exploring the option of drawing up an extradition agreement with the US. The first hearing in this matter will take place on 3 January 2022 at the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court in North West, according to IOL.

Nkawalase told Briefly News that due to the ongoing nature of the case and the trial not yet having started no more information can be shared at this time, but more details will be released after the first court appearance.

Reactions to the sting operation's success

@Antonov007007 remarked:

"Yhoo, the help from DEA. The Hawks were going to bungle that operation."

@nathanudiza believes:

"They will somehow end up in the streets."

@spkruger99 asked:

"Taking bets. How long before it's back on the streets?"

