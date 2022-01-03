Bheki Cele has been accused of partying at a Cape Town nightclub with his daughter, Khumbuza, on New Year's Eve

Cele vehemently denied the claim, going as far as to say the person in the video was someone else who shares the same name

Cele vowed to take legal action against entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who shared the clip allegedly showing Khumbuza

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Police Bheki Cele has been painted in the light of a hypocrite on social media after an online user claimed the politician and his daughter, Khumbuza, partied at a nightclub in Cape Town on 31 December.

Khumbuza was celebrating her 24th birthday at Coco nightclub in Loop Street situated in Cape Town's City Centre on New Year's Eve, according to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula in a now-deleted video.

Bheki Cele has denied partying with his daughter in Cape Town. Image: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Cele denied the allegations and has threatened to take "the necessary legal action" against Khawula, provided the claim is not retracted. He also demanded Khawula to publish an apology, TimesLIVE reported.

However, the minister was criticised on Twitter as some users labelled him a hypocrite due to his supposed unwavering stance on alcohol sales and nightclubs by often calling for stricter restrictions.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

'A namesake, not my daughter

The Citizen reported that Cele revealed that the person seen at the nightclub was likely another with the same first and last names as his daughter.

"There are two [such people], but that's not my daughter. My daughter is [not in Cape Town but] sitting at home in Durban," Cele reiterated.

Lirandzu Themba, the Police Ministry spokesperson, confirmed Cele's assertion by stating the person in the clips was not the police minister's daughter.

"The minister has set the record straight on the video and Twitter post. While on his Durban beachfront walkabout [on 1 January], he told eNCA reporter Dasen Thathiah that he plans to take the necessary action if Khawula doesn't retract and apologise."

Briefly News understands that Khawula has not apologised and insisted he had no intentions to do so while adding the threats of legal action were aimed at bullying him.

Cele warns against Gqom and alcohol

Earlier. Briefly News reported that following Cele's warning, South Africans had a couple of strict lockdown Level 1 restrictions to abide by, particularly on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

This meant there will be no Gqom music to burn the midnight oil with for festive locals. Drinking booze after midnight was also out of the question, TimesLIVE reported.

Cele had instructed members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to adopt a "no-nonsense" approach amid the festive celebrations which, usually, take on a rowdy and disorderly nature.

Source: Briefly News