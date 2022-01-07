Len Cloete has woken up from a coma after being shot during an altercation with police officers at a Muldersdrift hotel

Cloete has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility, where he will stay until he is well enough to return home

A spokesperson has said that he is recovering rapidly and his family are grateful to the healthcare workers who assisted him

JOHANNESBURG - Len Cloete, who was hospitalised after a South African Police Service (SAPS) officer shot him, has woken up from his coma and recognised his wife when she visited him.

Cloete has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility, where he will stay until he is well enough to return home. Currently, he has only regained feeling in one side of his body.

Len Cloete has moved to a rehabilitation centre to recover from a coma. Image: Facebook/ Chantal Deidrè Cloete

Source: Facebook

Details of the case so far

Mike Bolhuis, a private investigator, said that Cloete is recovering at a rapid speed and that his family are grateful to the healthcare workers who assisted him after the incident, TimesLIVE reports.

Grace Langa, a spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), said that an attempted murder case was opened against the police officer involved and the investigation is ongoing. There have been no arrests, according to IOL.

Reactions to Cloete's recovery update

@bozzie_t joked:

"He could have pretended not to remember her."

@Enos27709274 said:

"A criminal who tried to disarm a police officer."

@King1FoReal believe:

"God has given him a second chance. He needs to humble himself when he has fully recovered."

@KingMatsile remarked:

"They do not call him die-hard for nothing."

@MarcusPapiah1 shared:

"Hope he gets well soon."

Wife describes what happened at Muldersdrift hotel when cop shot husband

In earlier news about the Muldersdrift case, Briefly News previously reported that Chantal Cloete, whose husband, Len Cloete, was shot by police during an altercation in a Muldersdrift hotel, spoke to Pretoria-based radio station Jacaranda FM about the incident. Len Cloete was in a coma as a result of the shooting.

The incident took place at the Misty Hills Hotel, where Len and Chantal Cloete were staying with friends. Len Cloete had an argument with hotel staff, who called the police. He was asked to leave the premises but instead fetched his gun.

He disarmed a female police officer of her firearm and challenged a police officer to shoot him. The policeman shot Len Cloete in the front of the head and he was left in a coma. The incident was filmed by one of Cloete's friends who were in the hotel room at the time.

