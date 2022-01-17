Pick n Pay has decided to relieve the stress experienced by traffic departments by facilitating vehicle licence disk renewals on their website

JOHANNESBURG - Due to a severe backlog at traffic departments nationwide due to faulty machinery, Pick n Pay have decided to relieve the stress by facilitating vehicle licence disk renewals on their website.

The new online service also allows motorists to pay outstanding fines along with their renewal payments. The service is not available at every Pick 'n Pay branch but is currently available in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay, Howick, eThekwini, Johannesburg, Rustenburg, Cape Town, Nelspruit, King William's Town, and many others.

According to IOL, the online application comprises a three-step process that includes paying in a Pick 'n Pay store, which is why it is important for applicants to ensure they have access to a branch.

Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence disks on Pick 'n Pay's website and pay in-store. Image: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How to use the online renewal system

Wheels24 reports that the following three steps need to be followed to renew a vehicle license on Pick 'n Pay's website:

1. Register for the service at a point of sale in-store using your cellphone number or use this link to Pick 'n Pay's online service.

2. Select a password and add your details to your online profile. You will also be required to upload copies of your current vehicle licence disk and ID. On your profile you can specify the address you would like your renewed vehicle licence disk to be sent to.

3. Visit one of the Pick 'n Pay stores that provide the service (listed here) and pay the renewal fee along with any outstanding fines. Pick 'n Pay will then courier the renewed vehicle licence disk to the specified address in ten business days.

The cost of renewing a licence disk is R345 and Pick 'n Pay charges an extra R99 to courier the renewed disk to the address specified by the applicant.

Reactions to Pick 'n Pay's online vehicle licence disk renewal service

@BayandaGumede shared:

"The post office still remains the best option for me. You do everything on the spot, literally, you’re done in 15 minutes and exit with your disc in hand."

@Abelcossa asked:

"How much do they charge?"

@TebohoMakhele6 remarked:

"Good initiative."

@MMolemi said:

"It's only a matter of time before we renew our driving licenses there as well, the department is definitely failing. And the testing for learner's and driving licenses will also follow, private players loading..."

@01Water believes:

"This how they destroy state capacity mxm."

Driver's licence printer still broken, traffic departments nationwide backed up

In other news about the traffic department, Briefly News previously reported that The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) conducted an investigation which found that the machine used to print driver's licences cards is not only 20 years old, but has also been broken since November 2021.

This has caused a severe backlog at traffic departments across South Africa as 383 000 people are waiting for their new driver's licence cards to be issued. The issue is exacerbated by the fact that the broken machine is the only one of its kind in South Africa, meaning that there is no other way to get the cards printed until the machine is fixed.

To ensure they are not caught with an expired driver's licence, drivers have to get a temporary driver's licence which costs R90 each. It is estimated that a total of R45 million will be paid by drivers who need temporary licences.

Source: Briefly News