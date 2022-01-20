As learners head back to school to begin the new academic year in KZN, some parents are in support of their children getting vaccinated

Two KwaZulu-Natal learners died due to Covid-19 in August last year, prompting the vaccination of children aged 12 and above

Since then, over 1.1 million learners have had a dose of the vaccine, with the KZN health department inoculating about 13 000 more on Tuesday

DURBAN - As the new school year takes off in earnest across the country, parents of learners in KwaZulu-Natal are expressing their full confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine and the provincial government's call for schoolgoing children to get the jab.

Briefly News previously reported the vaccination of children aged 12 to 17 was approved in October last year following the deaths of two learners due to Covid-19 related complications in KZN.

Vaccination of children between 12 and 17 was approved in October last year. Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/ Getty Images

The mother of a Grade 10 learner, Trisha Wade, told SABC News that seeing throngs of people lose those close to them has motivated her and her husband to put their 15-year-old daughter forward for the vaccine.

"We've already had her vaccinated, having received her the first dose of the vaccine last year after it was approved. My husband and I have both been vaccinated as a measure towards staying safe," Wade expressed.

"After losing many people we know to the virus, we needed no convincing to get the vaccine. But we do have some fears as there are still many children who have not yet been vaccinated. As a result, we observe the basic health protocols that are in place as much as we can."

More than 16 million fully vaxxed

IOL reported that over 1.1 million learners have had a dose of the vaccine, with the province's health department confirming a total of 1 100 037 jabs by Tuesday afternoon.

About 13 000 learners received their first dose, with the total number of those who've received a second nearing 88 000 since vaccinations among this age group began. A spike in the number of jabs administered was recorded as exams ended in November and December.

Across South Africa, a total of 16 million people are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, translating to more than 40.5 per cent of the population. The country surpassed the 90 000 death toll mark in December, with about 94 000 citizens losing their lives to Covid-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

