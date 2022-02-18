A 35-year-old man, Siyamcela Sombambela, has pleaded guilty to murdering three women in Wolesley

Sombambela entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State, resulting in him receiving 25 years in prison

Many South Africans feel that Sombambela's prison sentence is too short and that he should have received a life sentence

WOLSELEY- Siyamcela Sombambela appeared in the Worcester Circuit Court on murder charges. He pleaded guilty to all three murders he was accused of as part of a plea and sentencing agreement he entered into with the State.

35-year-old Sombambela was accused of murdering three women in Pine Valley, Wolseley, in October 2020 after law enforcement officials discovered their bodies. Community members first suspected Sombambela when they saw him dragging something they could not make out on 24 October 2020 at 11pm.

According to News24, the community members contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS) about what they had witnessed, who later arrived and arrested Sombambela. On 25 October 2020, the bodies were discovered in separate shallow graves. Soombambela has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, eNCA reports.

South Africans react to Sobambela's trial and sentencing

@SAPoliceService shared about the case:

@kurtsadeye6 said:

"Wow, this is sad. Will probably be eligible for parole in 5."

@serene_yemanja believes:

"25 years is not enough - life without parole, women's lives are worth more than 25 years. He could be out in 12 years time. This makes me very sad - where is the justice?"

@Rms99201853 asked:

"8 years for each? Should be given life."

@Barnesliver1 shared:

"25 years for murdering 3 women. He will be out in 7 years to continue murdering women."

@Nix_KS remarked:

"Surely we have the worst justice system in the world."

@MthoJileka said:

SAPS present 2021 3rd quarter crime stats, 900 women murdered

Speaking of murder, Briefly News earlier reported today (18 February), the South African Police Service (SAPS) presented South Africa's crime statistics for October to December 2021 to the Portfolio Committee on Police.

Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, and Khehla Sitole, the police commissioner, attended the presentation in Cape Town, which Major General Thulare Sekhukhune led.

Sekhukhune reported that in the period, there were 562 more murders in South Africa than in the third quarter of 2020, News24 reports. This represents an 8.95 increase in 12 months. In addition, 900 of the people killed in this period were women.

