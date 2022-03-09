Three SANDF members accused of assaulting South African Police Service (SAPS) police officers are likely to face prosecution

NPA Northern Cape spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the alleged incident happened in Jan Kempdorp in October 2021

Senokoatsane told Briefly News the trio is facing a slew of charges, including assault GBH and malicious property damage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KIMBERLEY - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is calling for three South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to face prosecution for attacking police officers during an altercation in Jan Kempdorp last year.

The NPA's Northern Cape regional communications manager, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, told Briefly News the soldiers face several charges, including assault common, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and malicious property damage.

Three SANDF soldiers are expected to appear in court in connection with assaulting police officers. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

"The trio allegedly attacked police officers in [the agricultural town of] Jan Kempdorp in October 2021. A charge relating to the violation of the Disaster Management Act 57 of 2002 has also been brought against them," said Senokoatsane.

He said the three soldiers, whose identities have been withheld due to ongoing investigations, will appear in the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate's court on Wednesday, 30 March.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"The NPA is certain it has a substantial case against the three SANDF members. They will return to court to consult with their legal representation and to set a date," Senokoatsane told Briefly News.

Woman gets 25 years in jail for masterminding husband's murder

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that sentencing was handed down in the Upington High Court in the murder trial of Suretha Brits, the wife of slain Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits, on Monday, 15 November.

Briefly News obtained exclusive insight into the matter involving Suretha and her two co-accused, Amatle Bareki and Enrich Williams, following the former's conviction.

A third accomplice, Jacques van Vuuren, was sentenced in the Kimberley High Court earlier last year after he'd entered into a plea agreement with the State. Senokoatsane said Suretha, who orchestrated the killing of Leon, took a plea deal.

"She received 25 years imprisonment for the first count, that of murder, and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. The second count will run concurrently with count one. It means both sentences will [concluded] at the same time and period," said Senokoatsane.

Businessman, wife and two young daughters killed in Mpumalanga

Meanwhile, police in Mpumalanga are investigating four cases of murder after a business owner, his wife and two daughters were gunned down at their home near Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE reported that the shooting occurred when two suspects allegedly forced their way into the house and opened fire on all four members of the household.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said neighbours heard gunshots coming from the home at around 7.30 pm. The property belonged to Johnson Fakude, a 58-year-old man who owned Bushbuckridge and Acornhoek-based Faduk Cash Loans, IOL reported.

Source: Briefly News