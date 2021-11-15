Suretha Brits, the wife of hotelier Leon Brits, pleaded guilty to his murder at the Upington High Court

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane told Briefly News Suretha has been sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment

The trial of her two co-accused, Amatle Bareki, and Enrich Williams, will commence on 22 November

UPINGTON - Sentencing was handed down in the Upington High Court in the murder trial of Suretha Brits, the wife of slain Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits, on Monday.

Briefly News obtained exclusive insight into the matter involving Suretha and her two co-accused, Amatle Bareki and Enrich Williams, following the former's conviction.

The proceedings against the two men, who are facing murder and aggravated robbery charges, will resume in the same court on Monday, 22 November

Briefly News understands that a third accomplice, Jacques van Vuuren, was sentenced in the Kimberley High Court earlier this year after he'd entered into a plea agreement with the State.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, told Briefly News that Suretha, who orchestrated the killing of her hotelier husband, took a plea deal.

"She was sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment for the first count, that of murder, and 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances," said Senokoatsane.

"The second count will run concurrently with count one. It means both sentences will [concluded] at the same time and period."

Co-accused to stand trial next week

When asked if the NPA thought the sentence was fair, Senokoatsane said the State was satisfied with the outcome.

However, he was unable to give a clear response as to the prison terms facing Bareki and Williams if they are found guilty.

"As you know, the matter has not concluded since the trial of her two co-accused will be starting on the 22 November.

"What we can say as the NPA is that we are satisfied with the sentence that the High Court has given to [Suretha] considering the charges against her.

"But at this stage, we can't predict what their sentences [Bareki and Williams] will be as the trial is yet to start, but we hope for the maximum sentence considering the charges against the two accused."

Plea entered into on own accord

Senokoatsane said that Suretha was not compelled into making the submissions that saw her entering into a guilty plea.

"The accused agreed that she was not forced into making submissions pertaining to her role in the premaditated killing of her husband," he added.

Briefly News has it on good authority that following the sentencing of Suretha, the State advocate Johannes Cloete filed a request for separate trials for Bareki and Williams.

