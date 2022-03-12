Ukrainian Ambassador Wants Africa to Do More to Stop Russian Invasion

The Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa has urged African countries to do more to pressure Russia into ending its invasion

JOHANNESBURG - Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian ambassador to South Africa has urged African countries to do more to help end the unprovoked Russian invasion of his country.

Abravitova met with Alan Winde, the Western Cape Premier and with John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance.

Liubov Abravitova met with Alan Winde and John Steenhuisen. Photo credit: Democratic Alliance

She believes that a collective effort from African countries can help end the invasion and has urged South Africa particularly to play a more active role in ending the hostilities.

Steenhuisen said that he would get some answers from the government over its position on the Ukraine War on Tuesday when the issue would be debated in Parliament according to EWN.

Russia continues its advance on Kyiv

The Russian army continues its assault on Kyiv and international humanitarian organisations have warned of an "unimaginable tragedy". The western world has imposed a series of severe sanctions on Moscow in an attempt to pressure the Russian government into ending the invasion.

The invasion took place 16 days ago and the Russian army has not made the progress many believed it would and the invasion threatens to turn into an embarrassing moment for Vladimir Putin.

Artillery and airstrikes have reigned down upon civilians in besieged cities. Recently a children's hospital and maternity ward in the port city of Mariupol was his by Russian forces resulting in widespread condemnation and accusations of war crimes.

The Independent reported that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not going well and compared it to Afghanistan but worse.

