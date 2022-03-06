The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on the South African Government to take a firm stance in the Russia-Ukraine war

The foundation urged the government to show leadership and help negotiate a cease-fire to allow peace talks to begin

Nelson Mandela expressed his frustration in 2003 when the world stood by when the US army and other Western powers invaded Iraq

PRETORIA - The Nelson Mandela Foundation has called on the South African government to get off the fence and take a side in the Russian Ukraine war.

The foundation wants the government to take harsher measures against Russia to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to halt the violence.

Nelson Mandela expressed his frustration when the world stood by when the US invaded Iraq. Photo credit: Ulrich Baumgarten

The government has been urged to show leadership and pressure Russia into agreeing to a ceasefire so that negotiations can begin.

The statement from the foundation came after the Russian embassy thanked the support it was receiving from South Africa according to TimesLIVE.

The foundation's statement reminded South Africans that Nelson Mandela expressed his frustrations in 2003 over the lack of leadership and credible justification when the US and other Western countries invaded Iraq despite the United Nations had condemned the Iraq invasion.

JacarandaFM reported that there is a very real threat from nuclear fallout after reports of nuclear power plants coming under attack by Russian forces.

