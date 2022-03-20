Petition Demands Slams “Coloured” As Racist Term, Calls for Ban on the Word

A group called People against Race Classification have presented their case before Parliament's Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings

The group want the Employment Equity Act reviewed and the race classifications changed currently, the Act is confusing as it classifies black people as Africans, Coloureds and Indians

They believe that the term "coloured" is derogatory and racist and stems from colonialism and apartheid

PRETORIA - A group called People against Race Classification have called on the government to ban the term "coloured" and slammed the word as derogatory and racist.

They believe the term is offensive and stems from racist ideas originating from colonialism and apartheid.

The petition has called on the government to change the race classifications within the Employment Equity Act. Photo credit: @ParliamentofRSA

Glen Snyman, leader of the group, explained that the term "coloured" is offensive as well as the term "mixed". He said that a person is mixed with two different human beings and race should not be used to classify people according to SABC News.

Earlier in February, Parliament's Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings listen to the group explain their objections to the term.

One of their concerns with the word is that it conceals the true historical identity of the Khoi and San people.

Additionally, the group slams the idea that combining two races together would somehow make the third race.

The petition calls for a review of race definitions of African and Black as they are described in the Employment Equity Act.

The Act labels Black people as Africans, Coloureds and Indians which can cause confusion, particularly when white people who are born in South Africa are referred to as Africans according to Business Tech.

