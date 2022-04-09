US President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held talks following the expulsion of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

According to reports, Biden initiated the call with Ramaphosa, the two statesmen discussed the war in Ukraine and what needed to be done

South Africa abstained from the vote on Russia's suspension, this was the third time South Africa abstained on a vote over the war

PRETORIA - US President Joe Biden held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa following Russia's expulsion from the United Nations Human Rights Council. South Africa abstained from the vote while the majority of the world voted to expel Russia. A small group of counties chose to vote against the resolution.

Ramapohosa's government has been accused of not taking a hard enough stance against Russia and refusing to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. The South African president has called for an overhaul of the UN Security Council calling it "outdated".

US President Joe Biden and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the war in Ukraine. Photo credit: Kyodo News Stills, The Asahi Shimbun

The vote to expel Russia from the Human Rights Council was the third time that South Africa abstained from voting on resolutions over the war in Ukraine. Ramaphosa revealed that he and Biden had discussed the war and the need for dialogue and a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

eNCA reported that according to local reports, Biden was the one who initiated the call with Ramaohosa.

Russia is the second country in history to be expelled from the Human Rights Council, Libya was suspended in 2011.

