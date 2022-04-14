The South African Social Security Agency will offer food vouchers to those who lost their possessions in the recent floods

Through Sassa's social relief of distress programme KwaZulu-Natal residents will receive vouchers valued between R700 to R1 200

School supplies and uniforms will also be made available to learners who have lost their belongings in the floods

DURBAN - Thousands of people have been left displaced and several have lost their possessions due to the recent heavy rains and floods in KwaZulu-Natal, however, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has implemented intervention mechanisms to assist those affected.

Sassa will offer those who are affected access to the social relief of distress programme, and they will receive food vouchers valued at R700 to R1 200.

KZN Spokesperson for Sassa Sandy Godlwana said recipients will be paid at cash points, however, King Cetshwayo and parts of Uthukela districts cannot be paid through these methods, according to TimesLIVE. School supplies will also be provided to learners who have lost their belongings. The security agency will work with disaster teams to identify those who have been affected.

Sassa’s Acting Regional Executive Manager Simlindile Jabavu said teams will provide resources and assist those who have been stranded, The Witness reported. He sent his condolences to those who lost loved ones due to the natural disaster.

South Africans not happy with the food vouchers

@SUL_humanist commented:

“WTH is this? A govt that can't provide food at such times but instead relies on vouchers is not fit for purpose. Govt should have its own farms, food stores etc for such emergencies. Not food vouchers. Probably a tender involved here somewhere.”

@Bucwa_Langa posted:

“They going to steal them and sell them.”

@hlembajola1 shared:

“It's the offer that the president himself went there for. WOW.”

