CEO of Eskom André De Ruyter said that there’s a possibility that loadshedding will be degraded to Stage 3

De Ruyter warns South African against spreading fear and stoking speculations around total blackouts in the country

The power utility said that 101 days of loadshedding in the winter months are “far in the extreme”

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it is unlikely the country will experience a total blackout during a virtual briefing from the Duvha power station on Wednesday, 20 April. CEO of Eskom André De Ruyter said that there’s a possibility that loadshedding will be degraded to Stage 3 from Thursday.

He said Eskom teams are working hard to ensure the units are up and running again. Three units are back online and six more are expected to return.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter says a total blackout is unlikely as units are working again. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

The Eskom executives said that load shedding has plans in place to reduce demand and balance the system. De Ruyter still needs clearance of the system to ensure there is not a total blackout, according to News24. He urges people to stop stoking speculations and creating fear.

Eskom Group Head of Transmission Segomoco Scheppers said there are measures in place to reduce electricity demand. Eskom is struggling to achieve a lower level of unplanned outages and 101 days of loadshedding in winter “far in the extreme”, Eyewitness News.

South Africans react to Eskom’s comments

“Like he told us about Stage 2 ending this Wednesday which turned into stage 4 said to be ending on Friday - but we must be worried only with fear-mongering, not the R5bn erroneous payment administration…is nice to be white in this country, you mess up and times and others will clean up.”

“What plans are you referring to? What plans do you have in place to ensure there is no blackout? Can you not apply those plans so there is no more loadshedding?”

“We were also promised that loadshedding would be a thing of the past… in 2019!”

“What does he mean he 'cautions against fear mongering', he's doing that all on his own with his incompetence!”

"With ANC in government Eskom will remain on the verge of total collapse."

Eskom says it's uncertain when loadshedding will end, could experience 101 days of power cuts this winter

Briefly News also reported South Africa could be in for a cold and gloomy winter as loadshedding could be experienced for 101 days during the icy season. Eskom implemented Stage 4 loadshedding on Tuesday, 19 April and there is uncertainty surrounding when loadshedding will come to an end.

The power utility initially announced that Stage 2 loadshedding would be implemented until Wednesday morning, 20 April. Two power stations, Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4, have tripped.

Eskom is uncertain when power will be restored to the country, BusinessTech reported. Eskom’s Chief Generation Officer Phillip Dukashe said Stage 6 loadshedding is not foreseeable during this week and Stage 4 could possibly end on Friday. He added that the continuous rains since Friday affected some of Eskom’s units.

