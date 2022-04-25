Eskom has warned South Africans that loadshedding could be implemented at a short notice due to the system being constrained

South Africans are urged to use electricity sparingly as the system has lost multiple generation units

The power utility is trying to return a generation unit at Matimba, Duvha and Arnot power stations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom cautioned South Africans that loadshedding could be executed at a short notice. The power utility said the outages are a result of the delay in returning units to service and the loss of multiple generations being constrained.

Eskom said that it lost multiple generations units. While no loadshedding is currently being implemented, residents are urged to use electricity sparingly.

Eskom warns that loadshedding could be implemented. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Getty

Source: Getty Images

It attributes the constraint to the loss of multiple generators over the weekend and delays in returning generation units. Eskom is trying to return a generation unit at Matimba, Duvha and Arnot power stations. TimesLIVE reported that the state-owned enterprise is reliant on emergency reserves to meet demand in the evening.

Emergency reserves can in reducing the supply shortage. The power utility has 4,533MW on planned maintenance, while 13,601MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Eskom took to Twitter to remind the public that loadshedding will be implemented as a last resort.

South Africans react to loadshedding

@Moeti93935013 said:

"They are cooking another loadshedding for this afternoon."

@MaanoMadima wrote:

"We saw it coming from afar."

@BCancerT

"Maybe you should stop urging the public to use electricity and do your damn jobs!"

@RebelliousRi posted:

"Boys, you’ve tried but obviously generating electricity is not up your alley. So do us a favour, switch the lights off as you leave and get someone else to give it a go. Sometimes you just have to accept that you’re not up to the task."

@Kobus1321 wrote:

"Delay in returns and loss of multiple generation units should be your logo from now on since you like using that phrase constantly."

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso asked to behave at meeting after blaming ANC for the utility’s failures

Briefly News previously reported Eskom board member and leader of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) Busisiwe Mavuso believes that the government is responsible for the issues that the power utility faces. Her comments during a radio interview raised eyebrows when she discussed her run-in with the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkuleko Hlengwa during a meeting on Friday.

Eskom’s CEO André de Ruyter and board members were accused of failure, however, Mavuso refuted the claims. She claims that she was asked to behave and leave the meeting after her comments.

She stood by her comments and said that we will not be treated like a misbehaved “schoolgirl.” Mavuso added that if the enterprise wants employees who are easily influenced, they should hire them. She added that she is an independent professional when she sits on Eskom’s board, News24 reported.

Source: Briefly News