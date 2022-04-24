Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso walked out of Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) meeting after a heated exchange with the chairperson

SCOPA chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa took exception to Mavuso's accusations that the problems facing Eskom were created by the ANC

Hlengwa gave Mavuso an ultimatum "behave yourself or you excuse yourself", Mavuso chose the latter and walked out

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PRETORIA - Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso has laid the blame for the power producer's woes squarely a the feet of the ruling party.

She walked out of a Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) meeting after refusing to take responsibility for the current state of the power utility.

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso refuses to take responsibility for what she calls the ANC's "mess". Photo credit: DitsemBlits, Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Source: Facebook

Mavuso said that the board was happy for Eskom to be investigated but she would not allow them to become the "fall guys" for the mess she said the ANC was solely responsible.

City Press reported that SCOPA chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa took exception to what Mavuso had said and gave her an ultimatum, “Either you behave yourself or you excuse yourself from this meeting,” he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to The South African, Mavuso chose to walk out rather than remain part of the meeting. She is an accomplished businesswoman in her own right and the president of Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

Eskom has announced that it would suspend loadshedding but the system remains extremely volatile. Emergency services are being used to meet the current demand according to Bizcommunity.

"Verge of total collapse": Eskom CEO believes that a total blackout is unlikely

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Eskom said that it is unlikely the country will experience a total blackout during a virtual briefing from the Duvha power station on Wednesday, 20 April. CEO of Eskom André De Ruyter said that there’s a possibility that loadshedding will be degraded to Stage 3 from Thursday.

He said Eskom teams are working hard to ensure the units are up and running again. Three units are back online and six more are expected to return.

The Eskom executives said that load shedding has plans in place to reduce demand and balance the system. De Ruyter still needs clearance of the system to ensure there is not a total blackout, according to News24. He urges people to stop stoking speculations and creating fear.

Source: Briefly News