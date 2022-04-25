Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso blamed the government for the issues that the power utility faces

Mavuso said she was asked to behave and leave the meeting following her comments that defended Eskom’s CEO and board members

She said that we will not be treated like a misbehaved “schoolgirl" and that she's an independent professional

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board member and leader of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) Busisiwe Mavuso believes that the government is responsible for the issues that the power utility faces. Her comments during a radio interview raised eyebrows when she discussed her run-in with the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkuleko Hlengwa during a meeting on Friday.

Eskom’s CEO André de Ruyter and board members were accused of failure, however, Mavuso refuted the claims. She claims that she was asked to behave and leave the meeting after her comments.

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso said the issues at the utility are a result of the ANC-led government. Image: @BusiMavuso2/Twitter & Waldo Swiegers/Getty

She stood by her comments and said that we will not be treated like a misbehaved “schoolgirl.” Mavuso added that if the enterprise wants employees who are easily influenced, they should hire them. She added that she is an independent professional when she sits on Eskom’s board, News24 reported.

Her response came after the committee’s criticisms during its visits to Medupi and Kusile stations that are problematic. She said she could not discuss the stations without mentioning their history. Hlengwa said he will not be subjected to public quarrel with Mavuso but will rather ensure that accountability is maintained with Parliament, Eyewitness News reported.

South African react to the spat

@JamesSpies12 said:

“What have MPs done to stop the mismanagement of finances at SOEs over two decades? Or was it also their time to eat as Dudu Myeni told her board?”

@roger_rothner commented:

“No need to make notes in parliament, every word is the same as the previous one.”

@Forssman64 wrote:

“Why, because she had the courage to speak the truth and didn’t do the reverse racism card?”

@MbongeniMokoe10 posted:

“Salute, you are so brave, women don't need to argue with a corrupt comrade.”

@messydj330 added:

“So, he must answer to the corrupt and be blamed for ANC corruption?”

