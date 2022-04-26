The ANC wants farmers to donate some of their land to facilitate land reform and redistribution throughout the country

A proposal document on the formation of a Land Reform and Agricultural Agency was recently leaked

The agency will be responsible for land transactions and accept land that will be reallocated to those who need it

PRETORIA - The African National Congress (ANC) plans to ask farmers to donate portions of the land to allow for land reform and redistribution in South Africa. An Economic Transformation Sub-Committee Policy proposal document was leaked and details on how the Department of Land Affairs will form a Land Reform and Agricultural Agency were disclosed.

The document was prepared for the ANC policy conference, which is set for July. The proposal emerged under the backdrop of the ruling party’s failure to change the Constitution to be clear on land expropriation without compensation.

The land reform agency will enable processes to assist with land donations, give credit to the farmers donating land, provide financial aid to those benefiting, develop agricultural skills for new farmers and manage state-owned land. Business Tech South Africa reported that the agency will make note of land transactions and accept land that will be reallocated.

Political author Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the ANC has failed to execute the acquisition and redistribution of land. Ngcukaitobi said during an interview with SABC News:

“The primary reason why the ANC was formed was so it could struggle and fight for the land. The prime concern from the drafters of the constitution was how do we return land that was taken through the barrel of a gun, through unfair legislation and through racism, back to African people."

He also added that one of the primary functions of the constitution was to facilitate a wholesale transfer of land from those who obtained it illegitimately to those who lost it. However, the deal was to ensure the transaction was done legally.

South Africans react to the proposal

Greg Pipe commented:

"Farmers would donate land if laws would be written into agreements that donated land goes to black people qualified to farm only. No squatters, no invasions, no criminal activity. Just black farmers qualified to produce and create jobs based on agriculture. This is a very reasonable request. Farmers deserve peace of mind that their community and farms will be safe from exploitation."

Stanza Nkosi wrote:

"The president can start by donating his own land! Lead by example."

Premila John said:

"It is only fair and the right of our people that it is distributed to those who need homes."

Sifiso Molokwane posted:

"This ANC has never been serious about land reform the settlers are not about to donate anything that's not in the DNA of colonisers."

Diana Sekatane stated:

"Can we say there is lack of political will to get land back to the original owners. ANC now see that they are about to lose the power, so there is nothing else to promise the masses since well there is no money to throw to the people, only land which there, so why the interest now."

Dr Bruce J Mac Murray added:

"Land is not just an asset but its a LIABILITY. Handing over the land is one thing, however who carries the on going cost of rates and taxes, etc. Poor policy of a failed state, sadly just seeking votes to hold onto power."

