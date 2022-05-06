Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said almost 400 healthcare facilities have been destroyed by Russian troops

Zelenskyy addressed a medical charity group and said the areas taken over by Russia are catastrophic

He added there is a lack of medication for cancer patients and the virtual non-existence of insulin for people with diabetes

KYIV - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has begun targeting medical facilities in the country. He said Russian troops have left almost 400 healthcare facilities including hospitals, maternity wards, and outpatient clinics either damaged or destroyed.

Zelenskyy was addressing a medical charity group on Thursday 5 May and described areas taken over by Russia as catastrophic. He said certain eastern and southern areas in Ukraine lacked basic antibiotics.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russian war has caused damage to healthcare facilities. Image: Alexey Furman & Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The president said there is a lack of medication for cancer patients and the virtual non-existence of insulin for people with diabetes. According to SABC News, Zelenskyy said carrying out surgeries was impossible due to the lack of antibiotics.

Earlier this year, a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol was destroyed by Russian forces which were widely condemned. However, the Kremlin claims it only targets only military sites and not civilians.

According to Reuters, there are daily reports that claim the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine has caused civilian casualties. The Governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko said 32 residential buildings have been destroyed by shelling, 25 people were injured in Kramatorsk and a railway station bombing left more than 50 dead.

Russia condemned over targets

Social media users have called out Russia for destroying health care facilities in war-ravaged Ukraine:

@FadLynne said:

“Putin’s inhumanity era.”

@salalm42294674 wrote:

“Health institutions, their work and their humanitarian function, the health sector falls under the responsibility of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization. in every country in the world, its humanitarian missions should be respected, so do not spread the suffering on people.”

@SusieAnnQue2 commented:

“Destruction for destruction’s sake. Disgusting and sad.”

@snapipup added:

“Putin is waging a very costly war The oligarchs would be paying the damages.”

