Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema shared a video of a young woman singing a struggle song

Malema was previously taken to court by AfriForum for singing at rallies "Dubul'ibhunu", which loosely translates to "Shoot the Boer”

AfriForum earlier decided to overturn the Equality Courts ruling that said it is is hate speech to display the “apartheid” flag

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema has sparked a debate on social media after he posted a video of a young woman singing and dancing to a struggle song.

Malema has previous landed himself in hot water for singing at rallies "Dubul'ibhunu", which loosely translates to "Shoot the Boer” and his controversial “kiss the Boer” comments. The EFF leader was taken to court by civil rights group AfriForum after they dubbed his actions as hate speech.

EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked a debate after sharing a video of a woman singing a struggle song. Image: @Julius_S_Malema/Twitter & Shiraaz Mohamed/Getty

Along with the video clip, he shared on Twitter:

“It is not a song; she's not singing. It is a battle cry; the drum communicates with the departed about our troubles and turbulences.”

His actions came after AfriForum decided to overturn the Equality Courts ruling that displaying South Africa’s “apartheid” flag is hate speech.

The civil rights movement is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to contest the decision during the course of the week and believes that displaying the flag is freedom of speech. TimesLIVE reported that the Nelson Mandela Foundation and SA Human Rights Commission took the matter to the Equality Court.

Social media were up in arms over AfriForum’s comments and questioned why Malema could not sing struggle songs but the movement could display the flag.

South Africans divided

Social media users respond to the Julius Malema’s recent post:

@kwenalm said:

“AfriForum is probably consulting their interpreters now.”

@HrhMaNtshingila wrote:

“Hmmm interesting that you speak of communicating with the departed because I was just thinking a lot about what is happening with the recent attacks on the EFF leadership. There's a message that's being communicated with your organisation here.”

@GuguPhangela added:

“EFF must keep quiet this serves them right now they can feel what we feeling praise God.”

