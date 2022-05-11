A video of a woman putting a group of angry protestors in their place has been doing the rounds online

According to user @ali_naka the group was part of the anti-immigrant movement Operation Dudula as they inquired about the woman about hiring foreign nationals

The woman responds by telling them to get off of her property and rather move over to the corner and Saffas are amused

A feisty white woman put a group of angry Operation Dudula protestors in their place recently.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by online user @ali_naka who claimed that the woman defeated #OperationDudula single handily when she was approached by the men.

South African netizens were amused by a woman's apprched to Operation Dudula protestors. Image: @ali_naka/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the clip, the group is heard complaining about the woman hiring foreign nationals at her business. She responds by telling them to get off of her property and rather move over to the corner as she is only prepared to speak to one of them.

The Twitter post was captioned:

“An entire Afriforum is fighting Julius Malema, meanwhile Tannie Marike from Boksburg defeated #OperationDudula single handily.”

Operation Dudula is a splinter group from a faction in the Put South Africans First movement, an organisation that first popularised and renewed anti-immigrant campaigns on social media before finding expression on the ground. The movement is led by 36-year-old Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini, born Nhlanhla Paballo Mohlauli, Aljazeera reports.

South Africans found the video amusing as they ridiculed the group for being reprimanded by the woman who they were threatening.

@zilevandamme commented:

“Thatha Karen. She dealt with them nicely.”

@officialopener shared:

“Who is a foreigner here the white lady from Holland or the Zimbabwean from just across the river.”

@Sgejasih1 reacted:

“Dudula is weak lol.”

@_Buzwe said:

“She said to go to the corner, bathi masiye ngale.”

@TerrenceMikael said:

“So they want her to remove their brothers and sisters, calling them foreigners just because we come from the other side of Limpopo but that one they can't call her foreigner.”

1 person shot and killed, others injured following Operation Dudula march against cable theft in Soweto

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that what was supposed to have been a peaceful event, turned lethal when one person was killed and another injured during an Operation Dudula march on Monday 18 April.

Members of the movement with residents believed to be from Pimville were marching to Chicken Farm informal settlement in Kliptown when an altercation broke out. The march was due to residents complaining of electricity cable theft.

A police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said that during the altercation, shots were fired, one person was killed on the scene, and another was shot in her leg. It is believed that more people were injured and taken to hospital. Police are tracing the victims who are believed to be South African, TimesLIVE reported.

