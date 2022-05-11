Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed allegedly by Israeli troops while covering an attack in a Jenin refugee camp

The Al Jazeera journalist was shot while reporting live on the Israeli raids and later died in hospital

Another journalist said there had been no Palestinian fighters present at the time when Israeli troops opened fire on journalists

ISRAEL - Prominent journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed allegedly by Israeli troops while on duty covering an attack in a Jenin refugee camp, West Bank earlier on Wednesday 11 May. The 51-year-old Al Jazeera journalist’s death was confirmed by the news agency and the Palestinian health ministry.

She was shot while reporting on the Israeli raids and was transported to hospital. At the time, she had been in critical condition and later died in hospital.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while on duty. Image: @issam_najdawi & @AJEnglish/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Another journalist, Ali Samoudi, who also works for the news agency, told Al Jazeera there were no Palestinian fighters present at the time when Israeli troops opened fire on journalists. Samoudi was wounded after being shot and is in stable condition. He added that the first bullet hit him and the second hit Abu Akleh.

It was also reported that Abu Akleh was wearing a press vest when she was shot. According to video footage from the scene, the journalist was shot in the head, however, investigations surrounding the journalist’s death are still underway.

News24 reported that the Israeli army confirmed the operation in Jenin refugee camp and said the journalists were hit “possibly by Palestinian gunfire".

Tributes flow in

People worldwide have sent condolences for the fallen journalist:

@Mish1506 said:

“In a war zone caught between crossfire. A brave journalist who knew the risks of the job.”

@DilshadDAli posted:

“A brutal loss for journalism.”

Kasim Faridi commented:

“Deliberately targeted! This should be condemned in the strongest of terms. Israel has become a law unto itself! Thoughts and prayers for her!”

Kevin Bowen added:

“Very dangerous job.”

