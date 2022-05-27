Amos Motlokwe Molatudi was convicted of being an imposter and will be admitted to the Weskoppies mental hospital

Molatudi sent an email with supposedly high court order along with a fake letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office

He attempted to have an impounded vehicle that belonged to businessman, Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala released to him

MPUMALANGA - A 35-year-old man, Amos Motlokwe Molatudi, who faked a presidency letter in an attempt to have an impounded vehicle released to him has been ordered to be booked into a mental facility.

The impounded vehicle belonged to businessman, Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala. The case was finalised in the Emalahleni regional court on Wednesday 25 May.

Amos Motlokwe Molatudi has been ordered to be booked into a mental facility. Image: @SpheDludla/Twitter & Getty

The spokesperson of the Hawks in Mpumalanga Dineo Sekgotodi said Molatudi was convicted of being an imposter and will be admitted to the Weskoppies mental hospital. Molatudi was ordered to remain in the Witbank prison and was transferred to the mental facility. According to a police report from SAPS, Molatudi sent emails to several Hawks’ officials in Mpumalanga.

The emails contained information with a supposedly high court order along with the fake letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office. The investigators then lured Molatudi under the guise of the "collection of the said vehicle" at the Witbank police station where he was arrested upon arrival in 2020.

Chabalala rose to fame after taking a 72-car convoy to the Durban July in 2019, according to TimesLIVE. The trucking businessman is believed to have been on the run after he was released on R500,000 bail.

SA reacts

Social media users weighed in on the matter:

@i_sephara said:

“We live in a very special country.”

@OGSLY wrote:

“This guy is very very okay.”

@HMgxaji commented:

“Ingwenya, a hustler, he tried nhe, he reminds me of the crew that went to uMzimkhulu police station & claimed to be from Pretoria coning to clean all firearms, cops gave them, they locked the back gate so that no one vehicle went out & bombed all the ATMs in town.”

@BlackCok2022 added:

“Legend this one.”

