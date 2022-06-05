The first forensic investigator on the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder did not carry out a crucial test to rule out suspects

Sergeant Thabo Mosia did not carry out gunshot residue tests on those present at the scene who witnessed the murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the five accused, argued that this failed to conclusively rule those present out as suspects

JOHANNESBURG - Another bombshell has been dropped at the Senzo Meyiwa trial after the first forensic expert on the scene of his murder failed to carry out a crucial test.

Those people who were present when the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot were not tested for the presence of gunshot residue on their bodies.

The forensic investigator said that his role was primarily to collect evidence from the scene of the crime. A gunshot residue test was not carried out, the test detects whether someone has come into close proximity of a firearm that was discharged.

Sergeant Thabo Mosia testified that he had not carried out the gunshot residue test on those who had witnessed Meyiwa being shot.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the five accused, said that the failure to carry out the test meant that those present could not have been conclusively ruled out of the investigation.

Mosia said that due to his late arrival at the scene, a lot of the residue could have been lost. He arrived at the scene approximately four hours after Meyiwa had been killed according to News24.

As the trial continued, Mosia complained of being tired following a barrage of questions. Mshololo suggested that the judge should announce an adjournment of the trial according to IOL.

Judge dismisses Advocate Teffo's bid to have Senzo Meyiwa trial struck of roll

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a bid to halt the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was denied by the Gauteng High Court following Advocate Malesela Teffo’s appeal. The lawyer representing four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder claimed that his clients had their rights violated when they first appeared in court two years ago.

The advocate told the court that the accused were not informed of their rights and claimed that they were not charged when they appeared in court. Advocate Teffo said continuing with the trial would be futile.

He also argued that the accused were assaulted and intimidated into giving confessions which need to be tested. Teffo called for the court to have a trial within a trial before continuing with court proceedings

