The Miss SA top 10 finalists will be making their first official appearance today, celebrating youth day by participating in an art class with kiddies from the Malapa Motsetse Foundation Primary School NGO

The stunners have also shared what June 16th means to them and why this day is so important in South Africa’s history

The 10 beauties represent five of South Africa’s provinces, with the pageant’s finalists announced on Monday evening in Sandton at The Maslow Hotel

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) 2022 top 10 finalists will be celebrating Youth Day by making their very first official appearance.

The pageant’s finalists were announced on Monday evening at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton and the ladies are already hard at work with their campaigns.

Three of the Miss SA top 10 finalists, Lebogang Mahlangu, Pearl Ntshehi and Luvé Meyer. Image: _lebogangmahlangu/Instagram, pearlntshehi/Instagram and luvemeyer/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The stunners will be celebrating June 16th by taking part in an art class with the kiddies at the Malapa Motsetse Foundation Primary School non-profit organisation (NGO) in Westbury, Johannesburg, Channel24 reported.

The ten finalists are: Itumeleng Parage, Luyanda Zuma, Ayanda Thabethe, Ndavi Nokeri, Luvé Meyer, Pearl Ntshehi, Anarzade Omar, Tamsyn Jack, Keaoleboga Nkashe, and Lebogang Mahlangu, with the ladies representing five of Mzansi’s provinces, Jacaranda FM reported.

Furthermore, Ndavi Nokeri, who is from Limpopo, was the recipient of the People’s Vote award, True Love wrote.

Beauts share what Youth Day means to them

According to Jozi News, in honour of Youth Day, the ladies also briefly described what June 16th means to them with some insightful words.

Pearl Ntshehi from Gauteng

Pearl, who is a 25-year-old candidate attorney, said that the youth of 1976’s sacrifice was significant because it led to her and many others having academic opportunities that were previously not afforded to them.

“The Soweto Uprising for me, as part of the youth in 2022, marks the day in which education was afforded to me and afforded to me in my preferred language,” she said.

Luyanda Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal

Luyanda, who is a 20-year-old entrepreneur and model, said that this day represents the bravery of the young people who took a stand against an oppressive regime.

“To me, it strongly amplifies courage, boldness, and being unapologetic about who you are; we celebrate this in every way,” she said.

Tamsyn Jack from the Western Cape

Tamsyn, a 25-year-old entrepreneur, said that Youth Day is about celebrating the sacrifices of the past and the leaders of the future.

“Youth Day is when we celebrate tomorrow's leaders, trail-blazers and game-changers and commemorates a day where thousands of courageous students stood together to march against oppressive apartheid education policies,” she said.

Anarzade Omar from Gauteng

Anarzade, a 23-year-old social media manager and strategic communication student, notes that it's vital for the youth to celebrate this day.

“It is important to commemorate this day as a reminder of all the sacrifices and battles our previous generation had to endure for us to be here today,” she said.

Ayanda Thabethe from KwaZulu-Natal

Ayanda, who is a 22-year-old studying for a degree in nutrition and dietetics, notes that Youth Day is significant for celebrating South Africa’s development over the years.

“For me, Youth Day is a day to celebrate progress – essentially how far we have come along as a people,” she explained.

Itumeleng Parage from Gauteng

Itumeleng, who is a 22-year-old law student, said that it’s important for South Africa to remember the 16th of June 1976 to remind ourselves of the legacy Mzansi has in its midst.

“We should commemorate, not only because it is a national holiday, but also because it is important as we move forward to always look back to see how far we’ve come as a nation,” she said.

Luvé Meyer from Western Cape

Luvé, a 25-year-old business co-owner, explains that this day is a great reminder that what happened in 1976 was completely unjust and should never be repeated.

“Youth Day reminds me that the tragic events of 16 June 1976 should never be repeated as all children have the right to be seen, heard and validated,” she said.

Lebogang Mahlangu from Gauteng

Lebogang, a 26-year-old procurement specialist, said that this day is a reminder of how strong young people can be when they stick together and stand up for what they believe in.

“Youth Day represents an opportunity to remember young people’s power to drive change in our country,” she said.

Ndavi Nokeri from Limpopo

Ndavi, a 23-year-old who works as an asset manager, said that commemorating this day is a way of remembering the young people who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“They set a great example for us by demonstrating an understanding of the importance of their education,” she said.

Keaoleboga Nkashe from North West

Keaoleboga, a 26-year-old model, student and kindergarten teacher, said that Youth Day is important to look back at the bravery of the youngsters of 1976 and to commemorate the courageous youth we currently have in our midst.

“I am also reminded of the youth who I’ve been privileged to grow up with, including those who took a stand during the fees must fall protests and brave young people like Zuleika Patel who stood up as a Grade 8 student and took a stand for schooling policies that were not inclusive,” she said.

The finals of the Miss SA contest will take place on 13 August at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria and will be broadcast live on Mzanzi Magic and M-Net, IOL reported.

