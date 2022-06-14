Miss SA has announced their top 10 finalists, with the gorgeous ladies representing five of Mzansi’s provinces

Miss Limpopo, Ndavi Nokeri, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Pretoria, was the excited winner of the People's Vote

The stunning beauties still have a pretty long road ahead of them before the Miss SA finals take place in August

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) organisation has announced this year’s top 10 finalists. The beauties each represent five of Mzansi’s provinces, with four from Gauteng, two from KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape, with Limpopo and North West having one finalist each.

The announcement was made last night in Sandton at The Maslow Hotel, with the event attended by reigning Miss SA, Lalela Mswane, Thando Thabethe, and several other high-profile celebrities.

Miss SA have announced their top 10 finalists. Image: Miss South Africa/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Miss Limpopo, Ndavi Nokeri, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Pretoria (UP), currently working in investment management, won the 2022 People's Vote, Channel24 reported.

Star-studded judges

The 2022 judges who selected this year’s top-ten finalists included Mzansi actress and media personality, Thando Thabethe, Miss SA 2015, Liesl Laurie, renowned designer, Khosi Nkosi, True Love Magazine’s editor, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, CEO of Dentsu, Koo Govender, body-positivity activist, Tracey-Lee Lusty Horwitz, and actress Simoné Nortmann, Jacaranda FM reported.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Meet the finalists

The diverse group of ladies all noted that being in the top 10 was a dream come true for them, Channel24 reported. Miss SA also did cute write-ups on each of the stunning finalists whom we're so excited to introduce.

Anarzade Omar from Johannesburg, Gauteng

23-year-old Anarzade is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Communication at the University of Johannesburg, whilst working in marketing and social media management.

Keaoleboga Nkashe, from Itsoseng, North West

26-year old Keaoleboga is currently teaching English in Hong kong, whilst completing her postgraduate studies and functioning as a freelance model and pre-school teacher.

Luyanda Zuma, from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

20-year-old Luyanda is currently studying live performance at AFDA whilst working as an entrepreneur and model.

Luvé Meyer from Cape Town, Western Cape

25-year-old Luvé is a business owner and model. She also holds an honour’s degree in Psychology from the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Ndavi Nokeri, from Tzaneen, Limpopo

23-year-old Ndavi won the People’s Vote. The young lady is a graduate from UP and works in investment management.

Lebogang Mahlangu, from Tswane in Gauteng

26-year-old Lebogang has a degree in Food Science from Stellenbosch University and currently works as a procurement specialist.

Ayanda Thabethe from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

22-year-old Ayanda is currently studying towards a degree in nutrition and dietetics and noted while she has competed in other pageants before, Miss SA has been a far more liberating experience for her.

Itumeleng Parage from Soweto, Gauteng

22-year-old Itumeleng is currently studying law at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is excited to represent Soweto.

Pearl Ntshehi from Tswane, Gauteng

25-year-old Pearl is a candidate attorney and took part in the Miss SA contest last year, making it to the top 30.

Tamsyn Jack, from Cape Town, Western Cape,

25-year-old Tamsyn holds a degree in Food Science from Stellenbosch University and is an entrepreneur working with other small enterprises.

The finals of the contest will take place during women’s month, on 13 August in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, True Love reported.

2020 Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida Makes Top 40 for Miss World Pageant: “You Deserve It, Queen”

In a related story by Briefly News, Shudufhadzi Musida impressed Mzansi recently after she revealed that she is part of the top 40 finalists for the Miss World pageant.

The former Miss South Africa shared the news on Instagram and social media users wasted no time in congratulating her.

The beauty queen was supposed to participate in the pageant last year but it was postponed due to issues surrounding the global pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News