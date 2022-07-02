Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe did not hesitate to blame public enterprises for Eskom's failings

This was after opposition parties and members of the public demanded Mantashe's resignation after South Africa was plunged into darkness

Mantashe said that his department was not to blame and that Eskom was being supported by the government

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has refused to resign following a massive public backlash after South Africa was plunged into darkness.

Earlier in the week, Eskom announced that stage six loadshedding would be implemented and many South African homes and businesses without power for hours.

Gwede Mantashe said that public enterprises were to blame for Eskom's stage six loadshedding. Photo credit: GCIS/Flickr

Opposition parties pointed out that this was yet another failing of the ANC government and that Mantashe's role as energy minister made him responsible for the power grid.

Mantashe told News24 that it was unfair to blame him or the ANC he in turn threw Public Enterprises under the bus, claiming it was their responsibility.

Doubling down, Mantashe said that the government had gone above and beyond by implementing strategies to help shore up Eskom.

He was referring to the bids for the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

The mineral resources and energy minister had earlier criticised Eskom for implementing stage six loadshedding when the company allegedly produced enough electricity to service the country.

TimesLIVE reported that the majority of voters it polled felt that ministers should be held responsible for the issues Eskom was experiencing.

"It's fair to blame you": SA react as Manatshe refuses to take blame for Eskom

Eskom employees have rejected Eskom's new offer of a 7% wage increase and are expected to return to the negotiation table with Solidarity and the Central Bargaining Forum (CBF) on Friday, 1 July.

The Democratic Alliance harshly criticised Mantashe and the Minister of Public Enterprises for the mess Eskom finds itself in. The political organisation even called for Mantashe to lose his job, according to EWN.

