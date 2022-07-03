The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has begun removing women who beg from the sides of the road

The JMPD has been instructed to enforce the city's by-laws and remove the women who are at risk of being hurt and even killed

The women rely on the money they earn from begging to support their families, however, some believe the women are being exploited by a syndicate

JOHANNESBURG - Mothers begging on the side of the road in Johannesburg used to be a common sight, however, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in cooperation with the social development department has begun removing them.

Sitting next to a public road is a contravention of the city's by-laws and the JMPD have begun enforcing the law.

The JMPD has begun removing women from the side of the road. Photo credit: @www.joburg.org.za, DA Centurion Eldoraigne Ward 69

However, begging along the side of the road is the only form of income for most mothers who rely on the money to support their families.

News24 reported that JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that the city is concerned that the women are vulnerable on the streets and if an accident took place their lives might be in danger.

Some speculate that the women work for a syndicate that uses the women and their children to manipulate people into giving them money or food.

The Sowetan reported that the issue has become an ethical dilemma with some people openly expressing contempt for the women on the side of the road while others are moved to solicit sympathy from passing motorists.

