Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) launched 100 locally produced trains on Monday, 4 June

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said it is a giant leap towards an affordable integrated public transport network

The 100 trains have the capacity to carry 1 200 passengers and travel at an incredible speed of 120km/hour

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DURBAN - 100 locally produced trains were launched by the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Monday, 4 July. The Department of Transport launched the trains under the theme of Prasa’s modernisation programme.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the 100th trainset. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the 100th train is a giant leap towards an affordable integrated public transport network.

EWN reported that the trains have a capacity to carry 1,200 passengers and travel at a speed of 120km per hour. They were produced at the Gibela factory in the Ekurhuleni metropolitan area in Gauteng.

The trains only move when their doors are closed and fitted with cameras and air conditioning. Mbalula said through the project, government recognises a milestone toward affordable integrated public transport and job creation. He said it is a testament to the government’s ambitious rail policy plans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mbalula added that when the government and Prasa envisioned the fleet renewal programme, it was born out of a desire for a vibrant, capable and safe rail network. According to IOL, he said the trains that will give South Africans a dignified rail experience.

South Africans were not impressed with Prasa unveiling the 100 new trains:

@Bottomtop15 said:

“Pity they can’t travel very far. We need railway lines and stations rebuilt since they’ve been so badly vandalised.”

@futureherman commented:

“Electrical trains with no electricity. Heavens you can’t make this stuff up.”

@PietStassen posted:

“Do we still have the tracks for these trains?”

@dropball007 added:

“Do they fit on the lines? Where will they use them? Should replace the tracks first!”

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said plans are in motion to introduce high-speed trains in South Africa

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said a high-speed rail system could be introduced to the country. During a media briefing on Monday, 9 May, the minister said the high-speed trains will form part of South Africa’s national rail policy.

The new rail corridors are intended to be implemented throughout the country. Mbalula said the framework will establish the aim for high-speed rail in the country and determine the criteria for its corridors.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News