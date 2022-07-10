Media empress Oprah Winfrey has mourned the passing of her father who died at the age of 88, he was born in 1933

Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, passed away at the age of 88. He was born in 1933 and had played an important role in his daughter's life.

The daytime talk host revealed that she was at his side when he took his last breath and said that it was a sacred honour to be there with him at the end.

Oprah Winfrey was able to be with her dad when he took his last breath. Photo credit: Amy Sussman

She said that she could feel peace enter the room at his passing according to SABC News.

Vernon owned and ran the Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop for over half a century before he died after losing his battle against cancer.

Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day

Oprah revealed on Instagram that the family had planned a special day to pay tribute to and honour her dad, days before he passed away. It was a surprise for him, he had thought it had been a Fourth of July celebration.

Oprah Winfrey went from a talk show host to the owner of a media empire that expanded into movies, magazines, satellite Television and radio. She is one of the world's wealthiest women.

"Giving my father his “flowers” while he’s still well enough to smell them. Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other."

Source: Briefly News