A group of 10 armed robbers stole R50 000 from women running a stokvel at the Madibong Village on Friday

Community members took the law into their own hands and a suspect was allegedly stoned to death

A second suspect was arrested and hospitalised while the others fled the scene using a bakkie

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - Community members took the law into their own hands after 10 armed suspects robbed a group of women who gathered for a stokvel at the Madibong Village on Friday, 8 July. A suspect was allegedly stoned to death by the residents.

A man was stoned to death after robbing a stokveld group. Image: Stock image.

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo told IOL that the women were allegedly robbed of about R50 000. The community members chased another suspect, who ran into the Jane Furse Hospital and held security personnel hostage at gunpoint.

Mojapelo said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested while the other suspects fled the scene using a bakkie. Police are still searching for the robbers. Cases of murder, armed robbery and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition have been opened.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said the speedy reaction by the members that led to the arrest of the suspect is highly commendable. He added that the remaining suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The suspect who was arrested and hospitalised and is expected to appear in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court, News24 reported.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, founding member of Facebook group, StokvelTips, Lukho Poopedi, encouraged stokvel members to be cautious when meeting.

“Stokvel members should not carry large sums of money but rather should join banks that offer services specifically for stokvels to utilise. The crime in the country is getting out of control, therefore members are encouraged to take advantage of the services that banks offer and they can carry their proof of payment receipts to meetings rather than large sums of money,” Poopedi said.

He added that it is of the utmost importance that people only join groups with people who they trust and know personally.

“I always advise people to form groups with people who live in the same area as them. It is important to know everyone in your stokvel group well,” Poopedi stated.

Young man who stole R1 868 and iPhone forced to clean gutters

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported while mob justice appears to have been normalised in Ghana, the recent action of people who caught a young man red-handed stealing in a shop at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle restored sanity to Accra’s biggest busiest centre.

Eyewitnesses say Kofi Yesu, also known as Guy Guy, sneaked into one of the shops at Odo Rice while the owner was participating in a regular cleaning activity that was organised on the day set aside for the purpose of Sanitation Day.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News