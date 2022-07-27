Dudu Myeni, the former SAA chairperson, has pleaded guilty to naming a supposedly anonymous state witness during the State Capture Commission of Inquiry

Myeni has been handed a fine of R120 000 and managed to pay R30 000 of that following court proceedings

Some South Africans believe that Myeni's sentence will serve as a lesson to others who undermine the rule of law

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni pleaded guilty to contravening the rules of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry by naming one of the witnesses who had wished to remain anonymous.

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been given a fine of R120 000 for naming a protected witness. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Myeni appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 27 July, where she was charged with obstruction of justice for naming a protected witness, who was known as Mr X.

Myeni named Mr X in public testimony after she was warned by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo not to do so, as the witness was supposed to remain anonymous.

According to Fin24, the court ordered that Myeni pay a fine of R120 000 or serve a two-year prison sentence should she fail to pay her fine. Half of Myeni's fine has been suspended for five years.

During the mitigation of her sentence, Myeni's legal representation argued that the former SAA chair is currently unemployed and has not had a job since 2017, meaning she does not earn an income. He added that since Myeni has been labelled a delinquent director, she has no prospects of pursuing any business ventures, reports The Citizen.

Her lawyer also stated that Myeni's bank accounts have also been closed because banks view her as a reputational risk. Following court proceedings, Myeni paid R30 000 and will need to pay another R30 000 by 29 August.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans took social media to share their thoughts on Myeni pleading guilty. Some people hoped that she would spend time in jail for naming Mr X, while others were glad she was sentenced and said her sentence served as a lesson.

Here are some comments:

@YogaSivaya said:

"A serious crime, intentionally destroying a good Samaritan's life!"

@bwk4r said:

"She got off lightly. But nevertheless, hope her conviction sends a clear message that the blatant impunity of wrongdoers won't be tolerated."

@LuckyBlackM said:

"Her arrogance is waning. The court, in its sentencing, must not forget that she committed the offence as an act of defiance to the commission. She acted as if she was above the law. She's only admitted the guilt now that she is cornered. She was warned ⚠️"

